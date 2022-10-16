NewsFood feature
DIWALI RECIPE

Try making this Grape Sunrise; recipe inside

Delight your taste buds with this grape sunrise recipe curated by Ms. Jasmine Bharucha who is the founder of Katharos Foods.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Try making this Grape Sunrise; recipe inside

New Delhi: If you are thinking of holding a healthy Diwali bash and want to avoid sugar-loaded and aerated drinks, then you must give a try to a dish made of fruits as it is sure to be a hit with your guests. “Fruits are a great alternative to artificial sugar. And natural is always better. Besides, grapes are rich in antioxidants, and Vitamin C. Add fruits to your Diwali menu making it a pleasant surprise to your taste buds and health, and you can easily get all fresh fruits for your recipe from My IG app” says Shubha Rawal, Director of Sourcing and Marketing, IG International.

Ingredients

Fresh Black grapes juice ½ cup

Apples finely chopped ¾ cup

Orange segments finely chopped 1 cup

Lemon juice 2 tsp

Soda 2 bottles

Method

  • Combine the grape juice, apples, oranges, sugar substitute, and lemon juice in a mixer and blend till smooth
  • Divide the mixture equally into four individual glasses
  • Pour a bottle of soda over it in each glass
  • Serve immediately

