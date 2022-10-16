Try making this Grape Sunrise; recipe inside

New Delhi: If you are thinking of holding a healthy Diwali bash and want to avoid sugar-loaded and aerated drinks, then you must give a try to a dish made of fruits as it is sure to be a hit with your guests. “Fruits are a great alternative to artificial sugar. And natural is always better. Besides, grapes are rich in antioxidants, and Vitamin C. Add fruits to your Diwali menu making it a pleasant surprise to your taste buds and health, and you can easily get all fresh fruits for your recipe from My IG app” says Shubha Rawal, Director of Sourcing and Marketing, IG International.

Ingredients

Fresh Black grapes juice ½ cup

Apples finely chopped ¾ cup

Orange segments finely chopped 1 cup

Lemon juice 2 tsp

Soda 2 bottles

Method