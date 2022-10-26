Try out Badam Pista Fudge Barfi recipe at your home; recipe inside

New Delhi: Badam Pista Fudge Barfi is a super simple dessert recipe. The coarse almond and pistachio powder give it the texture which is almost similar to the authentic Indian burfi/fudge. This recipe for this badam pista barfi mithai is prepared using condensed milk and ground cashew nut paste.

Badam Pista Fudge Barfi curated by executive chef at double tree by hilton goa panaji.

Ingredients

2 tbsp Butter

1 cup Almonds Badam

1 cup Pistachios Pista

1/2 cup Milk powder

1/2 tsp Cardamom powder

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Water

7 Saffron threads

Salt a pinch

Method