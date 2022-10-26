Try out Badam Pista Fudge Barfi recipe at your home; recipe inside
Try out this Badam Pista Fudge Barfi curated by executive chef at double tree by hilton goa panaji.
Ingredients
2 tbsp Butter
1 cup Almonds Badam
1 cup Pistachios Pista
1/2 cup Milk powder
1/2 tsp Cardamom powder
1 cup Sugar
1 cup Water
7 Saffron threads
Salt a pinch
Method
- Using food processor, coarsely powder almonds and pista.
- Heat butter in a non-stick pan on medium-low flame. Add the coarsely powdered nuts and sauté them for 2 to 3 minutes. Make sure not to burn the nuts.
- Add the milk powder and continue sautéing it for another 2 minutes. If your nuts are unsalted add a pinch of salt at this stage and set aside.
- In another pan on medium heat, add sugar, saffron threads, and water. Once it dissolves completely, continue to simmer till you get one string consistency.
- For one string consistency, dip a wooden spoon in the syrup and lift out. Allow a few seconds to cool. Now, touch the syrup with your forefinger and then touch your forefinger and thumb together and pull apart gently. You should see one string. Cook until you get one string consistency.
- Add the sugar syrup and cardamom powder to the roasted ingredients and continue stirring it for 5 to 6 minutes on medium low flame till it leaves the side of the pan.
- Transfer this mixture onto a greased plate or parchment paper. Spread it to desired thickness. Sprinkle additional nuts desired and press slightly using back of the ladle.
- Allow it to cool down completely. Cut them into desired shapes and serve.
