Want to eat sugar without eating sugar? Try these 5 substitutes to stay healthy

New Delhi: Like it or not, almost every sweet dish is prepared using sugar. Be it cakes, mithais and even milk tea, every dish or beverage requires sugar to give you the required taste. We also enjoy the sweetness of white sugar despite being aware of the fact that it comes with its own harmful results and has some side effects associated with it.

If the studies are to be believed, white sugar is a highly processed item and thus can result in obesity, excess belly fat, diabetes, and heart disease. The repercussions do not end here. Overconsumption of sugar can cause cancer and reduce tissue elasticity. These crystal cubes bring with itself many health issues. While it takes only one no to avoid these health diseases, we often end up eating sugar.

The only solution is that we should stop consuming excessive amount of white sugar. Well, you do not worry as here we have compiled a list of the substitutes that could be consumed and have no negative impact on our health. Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist, and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle gave her suggestions regarding the alternatives for white sugar that are equally delicious.

Dates

Dates are a source of fructose, which is a natural type of sugar found in fruit. Thus, it is a natural sweetener. High in fiber, nutrients, potassium, iron, and magnesium, dates lead to the building of proteins in the body. The fiber present in the dates also prevents constipation. They are not only nutritious but sweeter than sugar.

Jaggery

It is more nutritious than sugar as it possesses molasses content. Molasses is a nutritious by-product which is made during the process of sugar making. While preparing refined sugar, it is often removed. Jaggery not only maintains the electrolyte balance but also prevents water retention because of its potassium content.

Honey

Quite rich in calories and important vitamins and minerals like calcium, potassium, vitamin C, B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6, the benefits of honey are endless. It also comprises antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. The compounds present in honey also helps reducing inflammation and thus can fight fungus and unwanted bacteria. Honey is also consumed as medicine to ease coughing and sore throats.

Brown Sugar

This alternative of sugar is less in calories and includes various micronutrients like calcium, iron, zinc, potassium, phosphorus, copper, and vitamin B-6. These micronutrients are very important if you want a healthy body. This is because the molasses found in brown sugar boosts metabolism.

Stevia

You may not know that sugar substances are prepares using leaves of the stevia plant. Stevia should be your go-to alternative for white sugar as it contains zero calories and is better than sugar. It can prevent weight gain and reduce blood sugar levels. It could be a great substitute for those with the disease called diabetes.