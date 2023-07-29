Weekend Brunch Ideas: Tasty Pistachios Recipes To Satisfy Your Crunchy Craving
This versatile nut is welcome at our table any time of day. Here are some delicious Pista recipes to try at your family brunch this weekend.
Every delicacy have its own taste and its adored by a large number of people. Here are some recipes curated by American Pistachios to give a different taste to your buds of Pistachios.
PISTACHIO, ASPARAGUS AND BLUE CHEESE RISOTTO (By Chef Ashish Bhasin)
Ingredients:
- 280 g Risotto rice (Short grain like Arborio)
- 60 ml Extra virgin olive oil
- 40 g Onion
- 50 ml White wine
- 16 g Lemon zest
- 250 g Asparagus
- 60 g Parmesan
- 40 g Unsalted butter
- 800 ml Vegetable stock
- 100 g California Pistachios
- 60 g Blue Cheese
- 5 g Micro green for garnish
- 20 g Salt
- 10 g Black pepper
Instructions:
- Heat olive oil in a pan and add finely chopped onions, saute till translucent.
- Now add risotto rice, sauté for a minute.
- Deglaze with white wine, until wine evaporates; add little stock and continue cooking on slow flame gradually.
- Keep repeating till risotto is about to be cooked
- Blanch asparagus separately and mix with the risotto.
- Finish risotto with unsalted butter, pistachios, blue cheese and grated parmesan. Stir it vigorously (preferably with a fiber spatula) until it gets a creamy texture.
- For garnishing, sprinkle pistachio shavings/flakes, crumble blue cheese and a bit of microgreen.
- Adjust the seasoning. Finish with parsley and drizzle balsamic reduction on top.
MALAI PRAWNS (By Chef Anand Panwar)
Ingredients:
- 100 g White Onion
- 50 g California Pistachios
- 10 g Ginger Garlic
- 100 g Prawns
- Curry Leaves, Green Chilli & Salt to taste
- 100 ml Coconut Milk
- 20 ml Coconut Oil
Instructions:
- Heat coconut oil in a pan.
- Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.
- Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes
- Add salt, turmeric powder, coconut milk and make a gravy.
- Put cleaned prawns in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.
- Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachio.
PISTACHIO PANEER (By Chef Anand Panwar)
Ingredients:
- 100 g White Onion
- 50 g California Pistachios
- 10 g Ginger Garlic Paste
- 100 g Paneer
- Curry Leaves, Salt, Green Chili as per taste
- 100 ml Coconut Milk
- 20 ml Coconut Oil
Instructions:
- Heat coconut oil in a pan.
- Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.
- Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes
- Add turmeric powder, coconut milk to make a gravy.
- Put some paneer in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.
- Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachios.
- Serve hot.
