Weekend Brunch Ideas: Tasty Pistachios Recipes To Satisfy Your Crunchy Craving

Every delicacy have its own taste and its adored by a large number of people. Here are some recipes curated by American Pistachios to give a different taste to your buds of Pistachios.

PISTACHIO, ASPARAGUS AND BLUE CHEESE RISOTTO (By Chef Ashish Bhasin)

Ingredients:



- 280 g Risotto rice (Short grain like Arborio)

- 60 ml Extra virgin olive oil

- 40 g Onion

- 50 ml White wine

- 16 g Lemon zest

- 250 g Asparagus

- 60 g Parmesan

- 40 g Unsalted butter

- 800 ml Vegetable stock

- 100 g California Pistachios

- 60 g Blue Cheese

- 5 g Micro green for garnish

- 20 g Salt

- 10 g Black pepper

Instructions:

- Heat olive oil in a pan and add finely chopped onions, saute till translucent.

- Now add risotto rice, sauté for a minute.

- Deglaze with white wine, until wine evaporates; add little stock and continue cooking on slow flame gradually.

- Keep repeating till risotto is about to be cooked

- Blanch asparagus separately and mix with the risotto.

- Finish risotto with unsalted butter, pistachios, blue cheese and grated parmesan. Stir it vigorously (preferably with a fiber spatula) until it gets a creamy texture.

- For garnishing, sprinkle pistachio shavings/flakes, crumble blue cheese and a bit of microgreen.

- Adjust the seasoning. Finish with parsley and drizzle balsamic reduction on top.

MALAI PRAWNS (By Chef Anand Panwar)

Ingredients:

- 100 g White Onion

- 50 g California Pistachios

- 10 g Ginger Garlic

- 100 g Prawns

- Curry Leaves, Green Chilli & Salt to taste

- 100 ml Coconut Milk

- 20 ml Coconut Oil

Instructions:

- Heat coconut oil in a pan.

- Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.

- Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes

- Add salt, turmeric powder, coconut milk and make a gravy.

- Put cleaned prawns in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.

- Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachio.

PISTACHIO PANEER (By Chef Anand Panwar)

Ingredients:

- 100 g White Onion

- 50 g California Pistachios

- 10 g Ginger Garlic Paste

- 100 g Paneer

- Curry Leaves, Salt, Green Chili as per taste

- 100 ml Coconut Milk

- 20 ml Coconut Oil

Instructions:

- Heat coconut oil in a pan.

- Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.

- Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes

- Add turmeric powder, coconut milk to make a gravy.

- Put some paneer in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.

- Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachios.

- Serve hot.