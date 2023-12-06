Weekend Party? Indulge in Irresistible Vegan Recipes for a Flavorful Lifestyle

From hearty salads bursting with seasonal produce to decadent desserts crafted without animal products, vegan dishes are a celebration of creativity and conscious living. Dive into a kaleidoscope of tastes with recipes that showcase the versatility of vegetables, legumes, and grains. Whether you're a committed vegan or just curious, these recipes prove that cruelty-free dining is a delectable journey, offering a myriad of options to tantalize your taste buds and nourish your body.

Embark on a delectable culinary journey to unveil the secrets behind a mouthwatering vegan creation: Lao Gan Ma Tofu Skewers. Let's dive into the world of flavours and learn how to recreate this exquisite dish at home.

Vegan Recipe: Lao Gan Ma Tofu skewers

Chef Siddhartha Deb, Chef De Cuisine, F&B Culinary at Hilton & Hilton Garden Inn, Embassy Manyata Business Park shares a special vegan delight, Lao Gan Ma Tofu Skewers which is a combination of the richness of tofu with a symphony of spices and seasonings, resulting in a dish that is not only visually appealing but also a treat for the taste buds.

Ingredients:

- Tofu: 120gm

- Oil: 30ml

- Spring Onion: 10gm

- Chilly Flakes: 10gm

- Garlic Cloves: 4 no

- Five Spice Powder: 5gm

- Yellow Chilly Powder: 8gm

- Black Pepper: 1tsp

- Onion (chopped): 40gm

- Sugar: 4gms

- Taco Shells: 4 no

- Light Soy: 10ml

Method:

Prepare the Tofu

Start by cutting the tofu into finger-shaped slices. Deep fry them until golden brown and set aside.

Create the Flavorful Base

Heat a pan with chopped garlic cloves, onion, crushed peppercorns, and chilly flakes. Sauté until the mixture reaches the smoke point. Add some water, followed by five spice powder and yellow chilly powder. Allow it to cook for some time. Season the mixture with light soy and sugar to achieve a perfect balance of flavours.

Toss in the Tofu

Toss the fried tofu into the flavorful mixture, ensuring that each piece is coated evenly. Let the tofu absorb the aromatic spices, creating a harmonious blend of textures and tastes.

Skewer and Garnish

Skewer the tofu fingers onto satay sticks, creating an inviting presentation. Garnish with fresh spring onions for a burst of colour and added freshness.

Serve with Style

Present the Lao Gan Ma Tofu Skewers on a platter, accompanied by taco shells for a playful twist. To enhance the dining experience, serve with a side of sweet chilli sauce, allowing your guests to indulge in the perfect balance of sweet and savoury.