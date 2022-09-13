Working 9 to 5? Here are some healthy suggestions for you

New Delhi: 9-to-5 jobs are not as easy as they appear. Working 9 to 5, that too, while sitting on a desk, has serious implications on our body. It becomes difficult to maintain good health and stick to a healthy eating plan. While it can be said that we are not naïve enough to understand what is needed for a healthy diet, work overload, stress, and cravings make us choose poor health and poor eating habits.

A nutritious diet, if taken, while following a healthy lifestyle, is enough to help you maintain a good physique. It also helps in weight loss too if followed consistently.

The inactive work life can only be compensated with the right diet and the right supplements along with your food. Moreover, you need to add exercises to your routine. Even if you want to have some snacks, you should only take the right snacks by having nuts or home-cooked meals. Apart from these, you should also ensure to take breaks and walk for a while or do some stretching.

Nmami Agarwal, a dietitian and nutritionist have some suggestions for people working 9 to 5. She suggested that one should have nutrient-dense food in the morning which includes a handful of nuts. Then, breakfast should be eaten. Agarwal said that the human body is most suited for absorbing nutrients during breakfast.

Thus, food which is a combination of carbs, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals is perfect for breakfast. She suggests the consumption of idli-sambar, besan chilla, or an omelet with toast.

For a mid-day meal, she informed that one should have a glass of buttermilk or coconut water. Moreover, roti, dal, sabzi, raita, and rice were suggested to be eaten during lunch. She also highlighted that one should keep in mind the portion size of the food.

She then talks about having an evening snack between 4 pm to 6 pm. As per Nmami, roasted chana, roasted makhana, or hummus with vegetable sticks are some of the right choices for munching. Moreover, on the way home, people also eat fruit to avoid unhealthy food after reaching home.

Last but not the least, she also instructed us to reduce the portion size as the day proceeds because our activity also decreases.