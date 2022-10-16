World Food Day 2022: Theme, history, and significance

New Delhi: World Food Day is celebrated on October 16 every year. The day is observed to celebrate the importance of a healthy diet and the necessity of regular access to nourishing food. It also aims at highlighting the millions of people from all over the world who cannot afford the nutritious food.

World Food Day is headed by ‘The Food and Agriculture Organization’ (FAO). Notably, food and healthy diet has become a primary concern in the last few years as the number of global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, climate change, rising prices, and international tensions have a huge impact on global food security.

WORLD FOOD DAY 2022: THEME

The theme for World Food Day 2022 is Leave NO ONE behind.

Needless to mention, food is the necessity for existence of humans and thus, the world needs to ensure that everyone in the earth is being provided enough nutritious food on a regular basis.

WORLD FOOD DAY 2022: HISTORY

Dr. Pal Romany, a former agriculture and food minister for Hungary, proposed the observation of World Food Day in November 1979. More than 150 nations around the world celebrate the day.

Thus, to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), World Food Day is celebrated on October 16.

World Food Day 2022: Significance

World Food Day is significant because of its purpose to recommit to strategies and initiatives which encourage better food production, nutrition, and a healthy lifestyle for all.

The pandemic, global challenges, climate change and inflation had led to the estimated 828 million people facing food scarcity in 2021. Moreover, about 150 million have been added since the last year.





(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)