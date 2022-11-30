500 percent growth in Indian football? Here's how AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and management plan to boost football in country

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey said on Tuesday that the current management of the organisation is aiming for 500 percent growth of Indian Football in both qualitative and commercial aspects of game. Chaubey on Tuesday held a meeting with the representatives of the I-League clubs in the Football House in New Delhi. In the meeting that lasted two hours, the President had an intensive discussion with the club officials on the new mantra and philosophy of the I-League and Indian Football in general, as per a press release from I-League.

The President also had a discussion with the clubs on the AIFF-Club partnership, key strategic areas of the game, players development pathway, the league pyramid, the possible areas for the revenue growth of Indian Football, the way forward for the increase of commercial value and how Indian Football could be converted into a talent hub of world football.

Present in the meeting were AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, Deputy Secretary General Sunando Dhar and senior officials from Gokulam Kerala FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Sreenidi Deccan FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, RoundGlass Punjab FC, Rajasthan United FC, NEROCA FC, Aizawl FC and TRAU FC.

While addressing the I-League clubs, Chaubey said, "All the clubs as well as the federation are pursuing a dream that they want to be realised in near future. As the fifth largest economy in the world and the largest democracy on earth, India has all the potential to take the game ahead and the clubs have been trying to achieve it for a long time. However, it has not been recognised the way it should have been. Our focus is the development of the clubs and the AIFF is with the clubs and will support them to the best possible extent."

To support and create a smooth path for the betterment of club football, Chaubey stressed on the fact of having more homegrown players in as many tournaments across the country. "Without homegrown players, we cannot build a large pool of local talent," he said.

After hearing the President, the representatives of the I-League clubs agreed to the suggestion that efforts should be made to include more number of Indian players in tournaments across the country.

Chaubey pointed out that a whole lot of measures have been taken to improve the conduct of the I-League in the ongoing season. Talking on the television coverage of the league, he said that roping in of Eurosport and Doordarshan Sports has ensured a reach of minimum 2.5 crore households on matchdays.

"It is our duty to improve upon the overall conditions and facilities in the I-League venues, including pitch and light settings. The quality should not be compromised and the clubs will have to be alert on this."

Explaining the concept of Elite Youth Leagues and age-group development, the Secretary General Dr Prabhakaran said that broad-based club development and elite players development plans are being formulated and it will have a top-down approach from Elite Youth Leagues to grassroots leagues in all age-groups from U-9 to U-21.

"No doubt there are multiple challenges. If we grow properly, the challenges could be met successfully. To have smooth conduct of the game and to give the clubs the opportunity to plan their seasons well in advance, we will announce the annual competition calendar 2023-24 in December 2022 only," said Prabhakaran.

Chaubey said he had exhaustive deliberations with senior officials of FIFA and AFC on youth development projects in India and reputed coach and FIFA`s Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger could visit India to advise on the projects.

Dr Prabhakaran informed the meeting that a taskforce consisting of representatives of I-League clubs will be formed. The taskforce will have regular interactions with the AIFF to finalise strategy and resolve problems whenever it is needed.The representatives of the club congratulated the AIFF President for being elected unopposed the Joint Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association.