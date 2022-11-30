LIVE Updates | France vs Tunisia and Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Defending champions France eye to continue winning momentum

Defending champions France are set to lock horns with Tunisia in Al Rayyan on Wednesday (November 30) in what will be an opportunity for them to go on top of the Group D of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Les Bleus have already defeated Australia and Denmark in their respective fixtures earlier and will look to continue their winning momentum in Qatar. Didier Deschamps side are already confirmed for the knockout phases but they will surely give no easy pickings to the opposition tonight as well. Tunisia are still in contention for the qualification but they need to win this fixture for sure along with some other results helping their way.

History is set to be made on Thursday!



There will be an all-female refereeing trio taking charge for the first time at a men's #FIFAWorldCup in the match between Costa Rica and Germany.



Referee Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz. pic.twitter.com/fgHfh2DICK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

At the same time, Australia will be locking horns with Denmark in what will be another Group D fixture in action for the fans. Both sides are currently in the same situation and tonight's game presents them with an opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages. Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney is out of this fixture due to injury and is ruled out of the tournament. Check France vs Tunisia and Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE action here.