topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

LIVE Updates | France vs Tunisia and Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Defending champions France eye to continue winning momentum

LIVE Updates | France vs Tunisia and Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 04:31 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | France vs Tunisia and Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Defending champions France eye to continue winning momentum
LIVE Blog

Defending champions France are set to lock horns with Tunisia in Al Rayyan on Wednesday (November 30) in what will be an opportunity for them to go on top of the Group D of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Les Bleus have already defeated Australia and Denmark in their respective fixtures earlier and will look to continue their winning momentum in Qatar. Didier Deschamps side are already confirmed for the knockout phases but they will surely give no easy pickings to the opposition tonight as well. Tunisia are still in contention for the qualification but they need to win this fixture for sure along with some other results helping their way.

At the same time, Australia will be locking horns with Denmark in what will be another Group D fixture in action for the fans. Both sides are currently in the same situation and tonight's game presents them with an opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages. Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney is out of this fixture due to injury and is ruled out of the tournament. Check France vs Tunisia and Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE action here.

30 November 2022
16:31 PM

LIVE Updates | France vs Tunisia and Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022: LIVEStream!

Tunisia vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch TUN vs FRA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India, Check here

16:03 PM

LIVE Updates | France vs Tunisia and Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the France vs Tunisia and Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D fixtures, taking place tonight. Both games will kick-off at 8:30 PM (IST).

FIFA World Cup 2022France vs TunisiaAustralia vs DenmarkWorld Cup 2022France vs Tunisia match timeFrance vs Tunisia live updatesFrance vs Tunisia live score

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping