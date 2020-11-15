AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli tests positive for coronavirus

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the club has confirmed in an official statement.

The Serie A club said that the Italian manager underwent a quick test for COVID-19 on Saturday which returned with positive result.

AC Milan further confirmed that Pioli continues to remain asymptomatic and has gone into self-isolation at home while all the other tests which were conducted came back negative.

"AC Milan announces that Stefano Pioli has tested positive following a quick test carried out this morning. The health authorities have been informed, and the Coach, who is currently showing no symptoms, has gone into quarantine at home. All other tests carried out by the squad and staff came back negative," the official statement stated.

Following the result, the training session ahead of the side's match against Napoli was cancelled on Saturday and the practice will now resume on Monday subject to the checks set out in the federal protocol.

On a related note, AC Milan are currently standing at the top spot in the Serie A standings with five victories from seven matches.

The club is slated to lock horns with third-placed Napoli at Stadio San Paolo on November 23.