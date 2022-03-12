Actor Ranveer Singh visits Tottenham Hotspur's homeground, check PICS

Premier League ambassador and Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh is currently on a tour of England to watch the upcoming week's biggest Premier League matches live from the stadium.

In this official visit as a Premier League ambassador, the Bollywood star will watch the Saturday night clash between top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the home of the Manchester side, followed by a visit to the Emirates Stadium to watch his favourite team Arsenal take on Leicester City.

Speaking from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the self-confessed Gunners fan was all praises for the Spurs' newly constructed stadium.

"The Tottenham Hotspur stadium is an architectural marvel in every sense. I may be an Arsenal fan, but I have got to admire what Tottenham have built here. It's a jaw dropping facility, with state of the art infrastructure and cutting edge technology. I am certain that the atmosphere in here on a matchday when there are 62,000 screaming fans would be absolutely electric!" Ranveer said.

The Indian superstar, who has been a Premier League ambassador since 2017, spoke about his favourite Premier League memory in this five year tenure.

"I have been extremely privileged to have this opportunity to work with the Premier League and have countless instances that have been a dream for the lifelong football fan in me, but my favourite memory has to be when I got to meet Nemanja Vidic. We even got to play football together that to on the grounds of St. Andrew’s School, where I played my football as a child, which made the whole thing even sweeter."

Speaking about his family's Premier League watching rituals, Ranveer confessed, "I have been married into an avid sports playing and watching family. My sister-in-law is a Manchester United fan and I'm an Arsenal fan, so there's a lot of banter between us during games which is pretty cool."

The Gunners fanatic will also have an opportunity to meet with Arsenal legend and current Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira at the Eagles' training ground following their match against Champions Manchester City.