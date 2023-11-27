AFC Cup 2023: Odisha FC Stun Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-2 In High Scoring Thriller

A dominant Odisha FC humiliated reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-2 in their high-scoring penultimate Group D clash of the AFC Cup on Monday, leaving the legacy club's legion of fans crestfallen in their own backyard.

The seasoned Hugo Boumous propelled Mohun Bagan into lead with his 17th-minute strike at the Salt Lake Stadium. (WATCH: Garnacho Scores Potential Puskas Award Winner Goal For Manchester United And Does The Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siu' Celebration)

A turnaround for the ages in the first half by Odisha FC! Mohun Bagan left stunned



Roy Krishna found the equaliser in the 29th minute and Diego Mauricio silenced the home crowd by putting Odisha FC ahead with his 32nd-minute goal. The visiting OFC scored two goals in a span of three minutes.

Following two consecutive losses to start their AFC Cup campaign, Odisha FC have now won three straight and are riding high ahead of their final group match against Bashundhara Kings in Bhubaneswar, which will determine South Asia's representatives in the AFC Cup Interzonal Playoffs. (With PTI inputs)