African Champions League, Confederation Cup postponed until further notice

A few days after postponing the semi-final matches of the Confederation of African Football'a interclubs events, the CAF has now decided to postpone the final of it's Total Confederation Cup and Total Champions League 2019-20 until further notice in the wake of coronavirus crises.

The final of the inaugural Confederation Cup was scheduled to take place at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on May 24, while the summit showdown of the Total CAF Champions League was due to take place on May 29 at Japoma Stadium in Cameroon.

However, the CAF now confirmed that the finals of the two tournaments have been put on hold indefinitely.

"Following the decision to postpone of the semi-finals of the CAF Interclubs competitions due to evolving nature of COVID-19, CAF today announces that the finals of the Total CAF Confederation Cup and Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 has been put on hold until further notice, "the official statement from CAF stated.

The CAF further said the new fixtures for the semi-final and final clashes of its two events will be announced in due time following discussions with the various stakeholders and keeping in mind the scenario amid coronavirus.

"CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the Wealth Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the virus on the continent, and will announce developments to our competitions at the appropriate time, " the statement concluded.

On April 12, the semi-final matches for the CAF Champions League which were slated to be held from May 1 to May 3 and the knockout stage of the Confederation Cup scheduled to take place from May 8 to 10 were also postponed due to the novel virus.

Cairo based teams Al Ahly and Zamalek and Casablanca sides Raja and Wydad had made it to the two-leg Champions League semifinals.

Meanwhile, Moroccan teams Hassania Agadir and Renaissance Berkane, Guinean club Horoya and Egyptian outfit Pyramids had stormed into the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup.