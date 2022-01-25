African Cup of Nations: At least six killed in Cameroon stadium stampede, says state broadcaster

At least six fans died in a stampede at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday (January 24) before the host nation’s round of 16 game in the African Cup of Nations against Comoros, the Central African nation’s national broadcaster reported. It said dozens of others were injured.

Images shared on social media, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate. Continental soccer government body CAF said in a statement that it was aware of an incident at the Stadium.

The tragic stampede that left six people dead in Olembe's stadium in Cameron's game against Comoros was due to poor organization, mismanagement of time, corruption, insecurity from Cameron police. Uncontrollable riot to scare Comoros. #AFCON2022 #ssafcon21 pic.twitter.com/OBeYNL46X9 — Makol Manyuat Tut (@MakolTut) January 24, 2022

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee,” it said.

Following a low turnout in the first round games at brand new stadiums built for the continent’s premier men’s soccer tournament, Cameroon authorities have thrown open stadium gates, organised mass transport and given out free tickets to lure fans.

Cameroon beat 10-man Comoros Islands 2-1 in the game to advance to the quarter-finals.

Cameroon overcome plucky Comoros to advance

Hosts Cameroon made heavy work of beating 10-man Comoros Islands 2-1 on Monday to advance to the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals at the expense of a team who had everything stacked against them in the last 16. Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar scored the home team`s goals at the Olembe Stadium to eliminate the debutants, who were forced to use a full back in goal and had their captain sent off after six minutes.

But Comoros still put up a gallant fight and, despite the considerable disadvantage, pulled a goal back from Youssouf M’Changama with nine minutes remaining to depart the tournament with their reputations considerably enhanced.

Cameroon meet upstarts Gambia in the last eight in Douala on Saturday after they upset Guinea 1-0 in Bafoussam earlier on Monday. Ravaged by COVID-19 infections, Comoros had no goalkeeper available for the game, bringing left back Chaker Alhadhur into service, plus had to do without coach Amir Abdou, who is also in quarantine.

The situation worsened considerably six minutes into the game when captain Nadjim Abdou was dismissed for a lunging tackle that caught Nicolas Moumi on the Achilles tendon. The red card, however, was only issued after the Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema had been advised to review the incident on the pitch side VAR screen.

Cameroon, five-time African champions, went on the attack from the start but were met by spirited resistance. Their first efforts from Aboubakar and Toko Ekambi were both wide of the target, failing to test the makeshift goalkeeper, before a simple inside pass from captain Aboubakar left Toko Ekambi with an easy finish to open the scoring in the 29th minute.