हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajax

Ajax director Marc Overmars leaves club after inappropriate messages to female colleagues

Marc Overmars, the director of Ajax football club has left the club with immediate effect.

Ajax director Marc Overmars leaves club after inappropriate messages to female colleagues
Marc Overmars.(Source: Twitter)

Ajax director of football affairs Marc Overmars has resigned from his position with immediate effect over a series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues, the Dutch club confirmed late on Sunday (February 7).

Former Netherlands winger Overmars played for Ajax from 1992 to 1997 and became the director in 2012. He was recently re-appointed for a new term until June 30, 2026, the club said.

Overmars, 48, said in a statement he was ashamed and his behavior had been "unacceptable".

"Last week I was confronted with reports about my behaviour. And how this has come across to others. Unfortunately, I didn't realize that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days," Overmars said.

"I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologise. Certainly for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax. This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone."

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar said the situation was "appalling".

"A safe sport and working climate is very important. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future," van der Sar said.

"We are working on something very wonderful here at Ajax, so this news will also be a blow to everyone who cares about Ajax," he added.

Ajax are top of Eredivisie on 51 points after 21 matches.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AjaxMarc OvermarsfootballEredivisie
Next
Story

10-man Barcelona hammer Atletico Madrid 4-2, Real Madrid edge past Granada to extend lead

Must Watch

PT1H46M26S

Divisive mentality is in DNA of Congress, PM counterattacks on Rahul Gandhi's two India statement