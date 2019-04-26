Alejandro Gomez' strike sends Atalanta to Coppa Italia final

Surprise package Atalanta reached the Coppa Italia final for the first time since 1996 when an Alejandro Gomez strike gave them a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in their semi-final second leg on Thursday.

The Argentine`s low drive from the edge of the area was fumbled by goalkeeper Alban Lafont in the 69th minute as Atalanta completed a 5-4 aggregate win to continue their remarkable season.

Luis Muriel put Fiorentina ahead after three minutes, slipping the ball past Pierluigi Gollini after being sent clear by Federico Chiesa`s incisive pass.

Atalanta levelled 11 minutes later, Josip Ilicic converting a penalty after Gomez went down under a challenge from Federico Ceccherini.

Atalanta, who will meet Lazio in the final on May 15 in Rome, have won the competition once, in 1963 -- the Bergamo club`s only major trophy. Fifth in Serie A, they are also challenging for a place in next season`s Champions League.

The defeat effectively ended Fiorentina`s season as they are 11th in Serie A with no realistic chance of qualifying for Europe and are under no threat of relegation.