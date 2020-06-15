Alex Dyer to remain as Kilmarnock FC manager for upcoming season

Scottish football team Kilmarnock FC has confirmed that Alex Dyer will continue to be the manager of the club after signing a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Dyer has been serving as the interim manager of the Kilmarnock Football Club following Angelo Alessio’s departure in December and is now all set to remain at the helm for the upcoming season.

"Kilmarnock Football Club is pleased to confirm that Alex Dyer will continue to lead the club as manager for the 2020/21 season," the club said in an official statement.

Ecstatic to join a new deal with the club, Alex said that he is eagerly looking forward to begin working with the team yet again as they look to prepare for the season ahead.

“I’m extremely proud to continue as manager of this wonderful football club and I thank the Board of Directors for the faith they’ve shown me," Alex said.

“My passion and desire to lead this club and team has been strengthened during these recent months away from football and I’m looking forward to start working with the team again as we prepare for the season ahead," he added.

Former defender Alex Dyer began his football career with Blackpool in 1983. Since then, he appeared for numerous clubs namely Hull City, Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Lincoln City, Barnet, Hudeersfield Town and Notts County in his 17-year career.

Following his football career, Dyer switched to coaching and managerial role. He is currently also serving as an assistant coach of the Scotland national team.