All Inter Milan players test negative for coronavirus

Inter Milan have confirmed that all of their players have been tested negative for the novel coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world.

Issuing an official statement on Friday, the Italian club said that players of its first team recently underwent tests for COVID-19 which all came out to be negative.

Inter Milan further confirmed that optional individual training has also begun.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that all the medical tests that the First Team underwent have come back negative. Optional individual training sessions will begin this afternoon," the club said in the official statement.

Inter Milan also stressed that the cub is following all the preventive measures to safeguard the health of the players and all members of the team in accordance with the government guidelines.

"The Club maintains the utmost attention to preventive measures to safeguard the health of the players and all members of the Club, in accordance with all the governmental and public health protection guidelines," the Serie A team said.

Italy had suspended the league campaign on March 9 as a part of the nationwide lockdown to combat the threat of the novel virus.

Notably, there are 12 rounds of matches which are still need to be played in Serie A. Titleholders Juventus are currently standing at the top spot, one point clear of Lazio. Inter Milan are placed at the third spot with 16 wins from 25 games.