American Footballer Hassani Dotson Stephenson proposes girlfriend on pitch, video goes viral - WATCH

The video shows the woman nodding in excitement to the proposal as the fans at the stadium cheered them up in appreciation.

American soccer player Hassani Dotson Stephenson went down on his knees to propose his girlfriend Petra Vučković after the match between Minnesota FC’s and San Jose Earthquakes ended in a 2-2 draw in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday. Stephenson, who plays for Minnesota FC went down on one knee with a ring and proposed her. Stephenson took to Instagram to share the video which has already garnered a lot of attention on social media and captioned the post as “I liked it… So I put a ring on it.”

The video shows Vučković nodding in excitement to the proposal as the fans at the stadium cheered them up in appreciation.

Vučković also took to Instagram to share the adorable moment.

Vučković, who became emotional, captioned the post as “There aren’t words that express anything close to the happiness my heart feels. To be loved by you is a blessing Hassani… A HUGE thank you for all of the wishes and to everyone who was involved in helping put this beautiful everlasting memory into my life.”

The duo was dating for a long time. Stephenson was often seen posting photos with her on his Instagram account.

