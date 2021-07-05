हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Euro Cup

Euro 2020: UEFA unveils official match ball for semis and final – check out

Extra details have been added to the ball in order to celebrate the location and the importance of the final three matches in the tournament, while also ensuring that the ball stands out on the field of play.

Euro 2020 semis and final ball (Source: UEFA/Twitter)

UEFA on Monday (July 5) revealed the Uniforia Finale, the official match ball for the semi-finals and final of European Championships 2020.

Extra details have been added to the ball in order to celebrate the location and the importance of the final three matches in the tournament, while also ensuring that the ball stands out on the field of play. These include watermark details of Wembley Stadium -- where the semi-finals and final will be played, as well as an extra white print for a light appearance.

These features are contrasted with signal green, red, cyan, and pink brushstrokes, inspired by iconic London symbols and traditional colours that sit against a dark background which represents the London sky at night.

"Introducing the Uniforia Finale, the official match ball for the closing stages of #EURO2020 #ImpossibleIsNothing | @adidasfootball," tweeted UEFA Euro 2020.

Semi-finals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the summit clash for the European Championship will take place on July 11.

