Amid Criticism From Al Nassr Fans, Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Club's Women's Team and Gives Motivating Speech - Watch Video Here

Cristiano Ronaldo has become a sensation in Saudi Arabia after he joined country's top football club Al Nassr for a record fee. His team's position in this season may not be great and Ronaldo may not have come to his best yet but the Portugal striker is ensuring he continues to be an inspiring figure in the country. That is why he chose to meet and support the women's team of the club. On Thursday (February 2), the former Manchester United striker met the women's team and gave a motivating speech to them ahead of their two remaining games in the season. Al Nassr FC shared the video on their Twitter handle of Ronaldo meeting the women players with a caption: "Our women stars have their support from the greatest Ronaldo meets #AlNassr's women football team. And gives a message for the two remaining matches."

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo meeting the Al Nassr FC's women's team below:

Earlier, Al Nassr's director had reportedly criticised Ronaldo for his below par show in the first two games he played for the club. Reports stated that the director had said the club paid $200 million to Ronaldo for better football than this but all he can do is 'Siuuu', which is the name given to star footballer's celebrattion style after scoring a goal. The fans too were disappointed. Video clips had gone viral after a match in which fans can be seen trampling the No 7 jersey of Ronaldo. Rudi Garcia, the head coach of the club has said that Ronaldo is likely to 'return to Europe' after his stint here.

Ronaldo, who has Ballon d’Or five times, was given a grand welcome when he arrived in Riyadh to join the club after a record signing. But his performances so far have only disappointed the fans and the club's management.