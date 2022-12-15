Amid DIVORCE rumours, Sania Mirza attends FIFA World Cup 2022 match without husband Shoaib Malik, WATCH

Tennis star Sania Mirza has been at the centre of the storm with rumours of divorce with husband and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. Sania might be away from the tennis court but that didn’t prevent her from attending the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

However, Sania had to attend the World Cup semifinals between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium without her husband Shoaib. The all-rounder is currently playing in Lanka Premier League 2022, turning out for defending champions Jaffna Kings.

Ananya Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Chunky Pandey also watched the FIFA World Cup semis match. After the thrilling clash, the Bollywood stars had dinner along with Sania Mirza. The celebs bonded over food at Al Maha Island.

WATCH Sania Mirza on dinner with Bollywood celebrities at Al Maha Island here…

_Popular Bollywood actors Sanjay Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur & Chunky Panday, tennis star Sania Mirza and other personalities spotted at Nammos, Al Maha Island! #ILoveQatar #Qatar #Qatar2022 #WorldCupQatar2022 #almahaisland pic.twitter.com/yLJFFyxAov — ILoveQatar - Live (@ILQLive) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik on Monday became only the second batter to score 12,000 T20 runs. He achieved the feat while playing for the Jaffna Kings in the LPL 2022. His 35-run innings against the Colombo Stars helped him surpass the milestone.

Only the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle has scored over 12,000 runs in the T20 format. Shoaib Malik achieved the milestone in his 485th T20 game. The all-rounder made his T20I international debut in Bristol against England in 2006. He then led the Pakistan team to the final of the T20 World Cup Final in South Africa and was part of the WC-winning Pakistan team of 2009 in England.

Recently, Malik has made headlines for something not related to sports, as news about his separation from his wife of 12 years, Sania Mirza, started circulating a couple of weeks ago. However, the Pakistan all-rounder broke his silence on his divorce rumours, and asked the people to ‘leave it alone’.

Expressing displeasure over the constant media pressure on the speculations and gossip about his personal life, Shoaib told GEO TV: “It is our matter. Neither I, nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone.”