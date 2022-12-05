Amid divorce rumour with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik takes son Izhaan on drive in Lamborghini, WATCH

Former Pakistan captain and husband of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik, has been at the centre of controversy for a while now amid rumours of divorce with his wife. Malik, who has retired from international cricket, will be seen in action at the Lanka Premier League 2022, where he will be turning out for the Jaffna Kings. Before he heads off for Hambantota for LPL 2022, Malik fulfilled his duty as a doting dad, taking son Izhaan out for a drive in his luxurious orange Lamborghini.

Malik will be seen in action for the Jaffna Kings against the Galle Gladiators in the opening game of the LPL 2022 on Tuesday (December 6). “Good father son time & long drive before flying to Lanka Premier League...Btw we had our belts on during the drive, make sure you all fasten seat belts too...” Malik wrote, posting a video on social media.

Sania was a former No. 1 in women’s doubles and had a career best singles ranking of No. 27. She won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open women’s double and mixed doubles title in her career and also won French Open mixed doubles title.

There have been rumours of Sania Mirza’s wedding to former Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik being on the rocks after the cricketer’s alleged affair with Pakistan actress Ayesha Omar. Amid speculations of the couple’s alleged divorce, the OTT platform Urduflix, on Saturday, took to their Instagram handle and announced that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled ‘The Mirza Malik Show’.

Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the post read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.”

The 40-year-old Pakistan all-rounder scored over 7500 runs in 287 ODIs and over 2400 runs in 124 T20I matches. In domestic T20 games, Malik has scored 11,902 runs from a whopping 481 games.