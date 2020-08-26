हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte to remain Inter Milan's coach, club confirms

Inter Milan have put paid to speculations regarding Antonio Conte's future at the club following their 2-3 loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final 

File Photo

Milan: Inter Milan on Tuesday confirmed that Antonio Conte will remain the club`s coach in the next season. The club said the decision was made after a "constructive meeting" focused on continuity and strategy.

"The Club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the Club`s project," the club said in a statement.

Conte witnessed a successful debut season in 2019-20 with the club. Under him, Inter Milan finished second in Serie A and he also guided the club to the final of the Europa League, where they suffered a defeat at the hands of Sevilla. 

