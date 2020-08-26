Antonio Conte to remain Inter Milan's coach, club confirms

Milan: Inter Milan on Tuesday confirmed that Antonio Conte will remain the club`s coach in the next season. The club said the decision was made after a "constructive meeting" focused on continuity and strategy.

"The Club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the Club`s project," the club said in a statement.

Conte witnessed a successful debut season in 2019-20 with the club. Under him, Inter Milan finished second in Serie A and he also guided the club to the final of the Europa League, where they suffered a defeat at the hands of Sevilla.