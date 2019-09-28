Argentina leaves out Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria for friendly matches

Buenos Aires: Argentina has left out strikers Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria for the upcoming friendly matches against Germany and Ecuador in October.

Both Aguero and Di Maria have not played for Argentina since the Copa America in Brazil. Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal and Erik Lamela of Tottenham have been included in the side.

Skipper Lionel Messi is also missing from the squad due to his three-month suspension from international football due to comments made by him against South America`s football body CONMEBOL during the Copa America.

The full Argentina squad for the friendlies is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin (FC Porto), Juan Musso (Udinese), Emiliano Martinez (Arsenal).

Defenders: Juan Foyth (Tottenham), Renzo Saravia (Porto), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Walter Kannemann (Gremio), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Leonardo Balerdi (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez (America de Mexico), Matias Zaracho (Racing), Leonardo Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nicolas Dominguez (Velez Sarsfield), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Erik Lamela (Tottenham).

Strikers: Matias Vargas (Espanyol), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Argentina takes on Germany in their first friendly on October 9.