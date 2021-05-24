Arjen Robben's dive to Luis Suarez's handball, five controversial moments in FIFA World Cup history

Football is one of the most celebrated sport across the world and fans eagerly wait for the World Cup every four years. No matter if the team you support win or lose, the World Cup leave several lasting image in fans' mind, which one can relish throughout entire his life.

However, there are other events too, which becomes a dark memory in the history of the beautiful sport and the player involved. Today we list down, five controversial moments in the history of the FIFA World Cup:

Zinedine Zidane headbutt on Marco Materazzi: France vs Italy 2006

It was Zidane's final match in international colours and the Frenchman had kicked-off the match on a promising note. The tone was set, France were playing Italy in the finals of the 2006 FIFA World Cup and Zidane had already scored a goal, when he netted the ball from the penalty spot in the most audacious style.

However, no one could have possibly anticipated that the match would take such a drastic turn. The talismanic French player headbutt Italy's defender and the goalscorer of the night Materazzi on the chest towards the dying stage of the clash, as his final match in the international arena ended with a red card.

Italy then went on to lift the World Cup as they defeated a 10-man France in the tie-breakers

Arjen Robben dive: Netherlands vs Mexico 2014

It was heartbreak for Mexico and espeially their goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who were shown the gates from World Cup by the Netherlands. The architect of the win was Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, but many remember the fixture because of winger Arjen Robben, who made the most out of a feather touch inside the D and helped his side earn a crucial penalty deep into added time.

The former Bayern Munich man later admitted about his misconduct and also sent out a public apology for his actions.

Frank Lampard goal disallowed: England vs Germany 2010

England's 2010 World Cup campaign ended in a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Germany - but the story could have been different had the officials not committed a glaring error. Despite going 2-0 down, the Three Lions found themselves back in the hunt with Matthew Upson opening the scoring for England with a pin-perfect header. Moments later Lampard bursted onto the scene and struck a half-volley, enough to beat Manuel Neuer, which saw the ball hit the woodwork and bounce behind the goalline.

The midfielder wheeled away in celebration only to be left disappointed as the assistant referee directed the match to continue as it is.

TV replay later confirmed that the ball had bounced well inside the goalpost before it was col.

16 bookings & 4 red cards: Netherlands vs Portugal 2006

In a world record, which can also be termed as a moment of madness a total of 16 bookings and four red cards were shown during this round of 16 fixture. Portugal did finish the contest with a 1-0 victory, courtsey to a goal scored by Maniche, but the event is remembered by the supporters as the Battle of Nuremberg.

Luis Suarez Handball: Uruguay vs Ghana 2010

With both Uruguay and Ghana looking to make it to the final four stage for the first time in FIFA World Cup, Luis Suarez pulled off a match deciding moment, which also led to him being sent-off. With the scores tied at 1-1, Ghana almost made it to the semi-finals only to be denied by Suarez's hand, forcing the contest into the tie-breakers.