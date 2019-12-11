हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Champiosn League

Arkadiusz Milik's hat-trick fires Napoli into last-16 of Champions League

Napoli finished second in Group E with 12 points, one behind Liverpool, while their Belgian opponents finished bottom of the group with one point.

Arkadiusz Milik's hat-trick fires Napoli into last-16 of Champions League
Image Credits: Twitter/@en_sscnapoli

Napoli ended a nine-match winless run in all competitions to reach the Champions League last sixteen as a first-half Arkadiusz Milik hat-trick set up a 4-0 win over Genk on Tuesday.

Genk`s Maarten Vandevoordt, who at 17 years and 287 days became the youngest goalkeeper to play in the UEFA Champions League, had a nightmare start as he gave the ball away under pressure and allowed Milik to score in the third minute.

The Pole fired the second in the 26th minute and converted a penalty in the 38th after the hapless Vandevoordt upended Jose Callejon.

Dries Mertens completed the scoring with another penalty in the 75th minute on his 300th Napoli appearance.

Napoli finished second in Group E with 12 points, one behind Liverpool, while their Belgian opponents finished bottom of the group with one point. Salzburg came third to qualify for the Europa League last 32.

Champions League football Arkadiusz Milik Napoli
