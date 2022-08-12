Manchester City's star signing Erling Haaland responded to his critics on debut day of the England Premier League for the defending champions scoring two for his team. As the title defender finished day 1 of the EPL with a 2-0 win over West Ham United, coach Pep Guardiola answered back to the Norwegian strikers' critics who were spreading the talk that the 22-year-old needs to adapt to the Premier League and it will take some time. (Cristiano Ronaldo beats Man United teammates in sprint ahead of Brentford clash, see PIC here)

Haaland scored twice for Man City at the London Stadium but was not happy to miss out on the hat-trick. Guardiola was happy to see his boy score twice and obviously he knew it was coming. (Erling haaland TROLLED as Liverpool thump Manchester City for Community Shield, check reacts HERE)

"He’s a guy with incredible talent, scores nice numbers but we would like to add something more to his game to be a better player. Not just a guy who scores goals, which is so important, but that’s why we want to try to give everything to him to be a better player. He was born to score goals."

There was a look of relief on both Guardiola and Haaland's face when the striker netted his first Premier League goal on debut. Pep said, "I know how he handled a lot of criticism this week, he was really calm and trained really well."

Haaland was trolled brutally after missing out on easy chances against Liverpool as the Reds won the Community Shield defeating Manchester City last week.

"But the way he took the ball to take the penalty, I liked it. He’s direct and if someone is going to take his ball he will punch in the face of one of his mates. I’m pretty sure of that," Guardiola joked.



Later on, Guardiola had a message for the critics who trolled the 22-year-old signing saying, "One week ago he could not adapt in the Premier League. Now he’s alongside the best, Titi [Thierry] Henry, Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo. Unbelievable."

Checkout Haaland's brace video for Manchester City vs West Ham below...