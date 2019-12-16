Arsenal hold talks with Arteta for coach's job: Report

London: Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was seen outside Mikel Arteta's Manchester mansion late on Sunday night, fuelling talk that the Manchester City assistant coach could be approached to succeed the sacked Unai Emery.

According to The Sun's exclusive report, Venkatesham was spotted leaving Arteta's mansion late on Sunday night hours after Manchester City had thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in the English Premier League.

The club's lawyer and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy was also spotted making his way out of the house and into the car at 1.20 a.m., The Sun report said.

SunSport sources said it was a two-and-a-half-hour meeting.

Freddie Ljungberg is currently in charge of Arsenal as interim manager.