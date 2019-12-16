हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arsenal

Arsenal hold talks with Arteta for coach's job: Report

Venkatesham was spotted leaving Arteta's mansion late on Sunday night hours after Manchester City had thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in the English Premier League.

Arsenal hold talks with Arteta for coach&#039;s job: Report
IANS Photo

London: Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was seen outside Mikel Arteta's Manchester mansion late on Sunday night, fuelling talk that the Manchester City assistant coach could be approached to succeed the sacked Unai Emery.

According to The Sun's exclusive report, Venkatesham was spotted leaving Arteta's mansion late on Sunday night hours after Manchester City had thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in the English Premier League.

Live TV

The club's lawyer and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy was also spotted making his way out of the house and into the car at 1.20 a.m., The Sun report said.

SunSport sources said it was a two-and-a-half-hour meeting.

Freddie Ljungberg is currently in charge of Arsenal as interim manager.

 

Tags:
ArsenalManchester CityArtetaArsenal coachEnglish Premier League
Next
Story

Bundesliga: Philippe Coutinho scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrash Werder Bremen 6-1

Must Watch

PT11M23S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 16th December 2019