Arsenal hope to welcome fans back to Emirates Stadium in reduced capacity from October 3

London: The Premier League club Arsenal FC on Wednesday (September 2, 2020) said that they are hoping to welcome fans back to Emirates Stadium in reduced capacity from October 3.

"Although our home fixture against West Ham United on Sunday 20 September will be played behind closed doors, based on the current UK Government guidelines, we hope to be able to welcome supporters back to Emirates Stadium on a reduced capacity basis from the Sheffield United game scheduled for Saturday 3 October," said Arsenal.

The matches have been played in empty stadiums since Premier League resumed after COVID-19 lockdown in June.

The current FA cup winners said that in recent months they have been working very hard with the relevant authorities on plans to bring fans back to stadiums, and specifically Emirates Stadium, initially with reduced capacities.

"While we finalise the details surrounding our reduced capacity matches, we want to update you on our plans to welcome you back to Emirates Stadium safely. In devising an agile plan for the season ahead, we are focused on maximising the number of supporters able to safely attend matches at Emirates Stadium and providing fair and equitable access to the limited tickets available for all season ticket holders," stated Arsenal's official website.

They added, "The capacity at Emirates Stadium will initially be much reduced due to UK Government guidelines, Premier League directives and our responsibility to apply appropriate social distancing measures to ensure our fans can return as safely as possible."

Arsenal said that they are anticipating very high demand for the limited tickets available and have determined that Gold season ticket holders and Premium members will have priority access to the limited tickets available.

"We hope to be able to safely increase the capacity during the 2020/21 season and we will share further information if we are able to allocate tickets to other member groups or non-members," said the club.

"When fans return to Emirates Stadium, extra measures will be in place to protect us all. This includes the introduction of new hygiene measures and intensive cleansing routines. Furthermore, all supporters attending a game will be required to agree to a Code of Conduct devised in line with UK Government guidelines," said the 13-times PL winners.

Meanwhile, the club has announced the new signing of central defender Gabriel Magalhaes who joined the team from French side Lille on a long-term contract.

"The 22-year-old Brazilian has completed his move and will wear our number 6 shirt," said Arsenal in an official statement.