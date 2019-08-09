Arsenal sign Brazilian defender David Luiz from Chelsea

Arsenal have signed Brazilian centre back David Luiz from London rivals Chelsea, the Premier League clubs said on Thursday.

The details were not disclosed but British media reported the transfer fee was approximately eight million pounds ($9.7 million) and the 32-year-old had signed a two-year contract.

Luiz, the 10th player to wear the colours of both London clubs in the Premier League era, joined Chelsea in 2011 from Benfica. He won the Champions League (2012), Premier League (2017) and FA Cup (2012, 2018) in two spells with Chelsea.

Brazil international Luiz, who also won the Europa League (2013, 2019), spent two years at Paris St-Germain where he played under Arsenal manager Unai Emery after joining the French club in 2014 before returning to Stamford Bridge.

"David has huge experience and I look forward to working with him again. He is a well-known player and adds to our defensive strength," said Spaniard Emery.

Arsenal, who finished fifth last season and missed out on Champions League qualification for a third successive year, were in the market for defenders following the departures of Laurent Koscielny, Carl Jenkinson and Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Luiz is Arsenal`s sixth recruit of the close season after Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos (on loan from Real Madrid), centre back William Saliba, who has been loaned back to St Etienne, Nicolas Pepe in a club-record deal and left back Kieran Tierney who arrived on deadline day.