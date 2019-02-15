हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AS Monaco

AS Monaco sack vice-president Vadim Vasilyev over 'important mistakes'

The 44-year-old Portuguese Jardim, who led the club to the French title and the Champions League semi-finals in 2017, was sacked last October after a poor start to the season.

AS Monaco sack vice-president Vadim Vasilyev over &#039;important mistakes&#039;
Image Credits: Twitter/@AS_Monaco_EN

AS Monaco have sacked vice-president Vadim Vasilyev after "important mistakes" saw the club drop to the bottom of the Ligue 1 table, president Dmitri Rybolovlev said on Thursday.

"Important mistakes were made last year, leading to our worst results in seven years," Russian Rybolovlev said in a statement on the principality club`s website.

https://t.co/JFOhoSHt8o

"It is time for change. And these changes do not only affect the team, they also affect the management. That is why I have decided to release Vadim Vasilyev from his duties as vice president."

Monaco are currently third from bottom in Ligue 1, one point below the safety zone, following a slight improvement in form after their former coach Leonardo Jardim was last month brought back to replace the sacked Thierry Henry.

The 44-year-old Portuguese Jardim, who led the club to the French title and the Champions League semi-finals in 2017, was sacked last October after a poor start to the season.

Monaco`s former player Henry, the ex-Arsenal and France forward, was hired to replace Jardim but failed to lift the club out of the danger zone in his first job as a manager.

Tags:
AS MonacoVadim VasilyevDmitri RybolovlevThierry Henry
Next
Story

I-League: Minerva Punjab FC request AIFF to shift Srinagar game or ready to forfeit

Must Watch

PT7M

J&K people angry on Pulwama terror attack