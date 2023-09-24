India Vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023 Football Group A Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri’s Match In India?

On Sunday, the final group stage match at the Hangzhou Asian Games for the men's national team of India will take place against Myanmar. For the Blue Tigers to advance to the next round, they must win this match.

The Blue Tigers' situation in the Asian Games hasn't been ideal thus far due to player injuries and travel concerns, but they still managed to defeat Bangladesh and earn three points.

Here are all the details about the India vs Myanmar Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023…

When is India vs Myanmar Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 going to take place?

The India vs Myanmar Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will take place on Tuesday, September 19.

Where is India vs Myanmar Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 going to take place?

The India vs Myanmar Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be held at the Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

What time will India vs Myanmar Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 start?

The India vs Myanmar Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will start at 5pm IST.

Sunil Chhetri on clubs other than MBSG, OFC and MCFC hesitant in releasing players for Asian Games? : "I understand about those 3 (OFC, MBSG & MCFC) as they are representing India as well (in AFC competitions), but others could have released two players each the head coach… pic.twitter.com/wwuACaMrqe — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) September 14, 2023

Where can I watch India vs Myanmar Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 on TV in India?

The India vs Myanmar Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Myanmar Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in India?

The India vs Myanmar Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

India Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Predicted 11

India (4-2-3-1): Gurmeet Singh (GK), Amarjit Singh, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Azfar Noorani, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Sunil Chhetri, Rahul KP, Bryce Miranda, Rohit Danu, Rahim Ali.