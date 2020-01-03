Aston Villa's Tom Heaton, Wesley to miss remainder of season with injuries

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton and forward Wesley are all set to miss the remainder of the football season due to their respective injuries.

33-year-old Heaton and 23-year-old Wesley sustained the injury during the second-half of Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Burnley in their last Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Now, it has been revealed that the duo has suffered knee ligament damage.

"The club can confirm that Tom Heaton and Wesley will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. The pair were injured during the second half of Wednesday’s 2-1 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor," Aston Villa's official website stated.

"It has since been confirmed that both players have suffered knee ligament damage. We would like to wish both players well as they begin their recovery," the statement from the club added.

Notably, both Heaton and Wesley have been roped in by Aston Villa this season from Burnley and Club Brugge, respectively.

While Wesley has notched up six goals in 22 appearances he made for the club this season so far, goal-keeper Heaton has missed only one Premier League game this season.

Aston Villa are currently languishing down to the 17th spot in the Premier League standings, with just six victories from 21 matches. They will next lock horns with Manchester City on January 12.