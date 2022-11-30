Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch AUS vs DEN and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Scenes of wild celebrations featuring flares and fire are not the norm in Australia after World Cup matches. Yet that was exactly what happened in Melbourne’s Fed Square after the Socceroos beat Tunisia on Saturday for just their third win in 18 World Cup matches. Now, Australia is after something even bigger: reaching the last 16 of football’s biggest event — something it has achieved only once, in 2006.

Australia faces European Championship semifinalist Denmark in their decisive FIFA World Cup 2022 final group game Wednesday, with the winner likely advancing. “It’s been an amazing reaction from our result. And so there should be,” said Australia striker Mitchell Duke, who scored with a header in the 1-0 win against Tunisia. “But we haven’t achieved anything yet.

“It was amazing to get that result and get that third win in a World Cup for Australia. But we’re not happy and satisfied with that,” Duke added. "We want more and we do believe that we can get out of the group and we can get a result against Denmark and that’s our main objective now.”

Defending champion France has already advanced to the knockout stages in Group D with a full six points from its opening two games. Australia sits next with three points, while Denmark and Tunisia trail with one point each. Australia will qualify with a win, or a draw unless Tunisia beats France. Denmark needs to win and hope that Tunisia doesn’t beat France. Australia is counting on France performing well against Tunisia.

Ahead of the Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Australia vs Denmark be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Australia vs Denmark will be played on Wednesday – 30 November at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Australia vs Denmark going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Australia vs Denmark will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Australia vs Denmark LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Australia vs Denmark will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Australia vs Denmark in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Australia vs Denmark can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between Australia vs Denmark Predicted 11

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Victor Nelsson, Ramsus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Mikkel Damsgaard, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg

Australia: Mathew Ryan, Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Ajdin Hrustic, Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke