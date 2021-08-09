Barcelona vs Juventus, 2021 Joan Gamper Trophy live streaming in India: Match timings, line-ups, tv channel and other details

Barcelona vs Juventus, 2021 Joan Gamper Trophy live streaming in India: Hours after an emotional press conference addressed by none other than Lionel Messi, who is ending his 21-year-old long run at Barcelona and is now on the hunt of new team, the Catalan club welcome Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in the annunal curtain-raiser. The teams will take on each other for the 2021 Joan Gamper Trophy.

Normally, the match is held at Barcelona's home ground Camp Nou, but with strict crowd restrictions in place, the contest has been moved to the Johan Cruyff Stadium, home of Barçelona B side and the women’s team. The event is likely to be graced with a limited number of crowd, who will see the Barcelona line-up with their legend Messi in a long-long time.

Here are all the details from Barcelona vs Juventus clash for the 2021 Joan Gamper Trophy:

Line-ups:

Barcelona:

(Starting XI) Neto, Dest, Piqué, Araujo, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Demir, Griezmann, Braithwaite, Memphis

(Bench) Iñaki Peña, Umtiti, Royal, Balde, Nico, Pjanic, Puig, Coutinho, Collado, Manaj

Juventus:

(Starting XI) Szczesny; De Sciglio, De Ligt, Rugani, Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Ramsey; Bernardeschi, Morata, Ronaldo

What time does the Barcelona vs Juventus match start in India?

The Barcelona vs Juventus match will start at 01:00 am (August 9) in India.

Which TV channel will broadcast Barcelona vs Juventus match in India?

The Barcelona vs Juventus match start will not broadcast in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Juventus match in India?

The Barcelona vs Juventus match will live stream at Barca TV+ in India.