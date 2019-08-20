Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele ruled out for 5 weeks with hamstring injury

In a setback for Barcelona, striker Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of action for approximately five weeks due to a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old from France sustained the injury during the Spanish club's 0-1 defeat at the hands of Athletic Club in the opening clash of La Liga at San Mames in Bilbao on Saturday.

Now, Barcelona said that a medical examination report has revealed that winger Dembele will now require around five weeks to fully recover from a side strain to his left hamstring.

"FC Barcelona player @Dembouz has been diagnosed with a strain to his left hamstring, and is set to miss the next five weeks with the injury," Barcelona wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Dembele, who joined the La Liga champions from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017, had earlier missed over three months at the start of his time with Barcelona before being sidelined for another month with a muscle problem.

The winger's recent injury came as another blow for Barcelona, who had also saw forward Luis Suarez limp off in the first half of their clash against Athletic.

Barcelona will now lock horns with Real Betis in their next La Liga clash in Camp Nou on Sunday.