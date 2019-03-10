हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich crush Wolfsburg 6-0 to take over Bundesliga lead

Bayern are on 57 points, ahead on goal difference from Dortmund, who won 3-1 against strugglers VfB Stuttgart.

Image Credits: Twitter/@FCBayernEN

Champions Bayern Munich crushed VfL Wolfsburg 6-0 on Saturday with two goals from top scorer Robert Lewandowski to move ahead of Borussia Dortmund and lead the Bundesliga on goal difference.

Four days before they host Liverpool in their Champions League last-16 second leg, the Bavarians were brutally efficient, scoring twice in three minutes through Serge Gnabry and Lewandowski late in the first half to take control.

James Rodriguez fired in their third in the 52nd and Thomas Mueller, dropped along with Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng from the national team this week, added their fourth. Goals from Joshua Kimmich and Lewandowski completed their rout. 

Bayern are on 57 points, ahead on goal difference from Dortmund, who won 3-1 against strugglers VfB Stuttgart.

It was also the 12th consecutive defeat for Wolfsburg coach Bruno Labbadia against Bayern, more than any other coach against a single opponent.

 

