Bundesliga

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick feels it's 'too early' to compare Erling Haaland to Robert Lewandowski

The Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich will take on Borussia Dortmund, who are just four points shy of claiming the top spot, on Tuesday.

Leeds: Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick feels it is 'too early' to compare Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland to 'world-class' Robert Lewandowski despite admitting that the 19-year-old is a 'huge talent'.

"It is Haaland's first season, so comparing him now is too early. Robert has always been at a world-class level in recent years. But Haaland is a huge talent," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

Haaland, who joined Dortmund Borussia in January, has been on a phenomenal form and netted 10 goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances.  

Also, Haaland on May 16 became the second-fastest player to take his Bundesliga goal tally to a double-digit figure. He scored the opening goal in the match against Schalke and needed only 541 minutes on the pitch to score his first 10 Bundesliga goals.

Only one player in history has reached double figures more quickly than him and that is Paco Alcacer (281 minutes).

Flick said Haaland has a brilliant dynamic but there is room for improvement. 

"He is a young player, but he has a huge pull towards the goal. He just wants to finish. He has a brilliant dynamic. He is greedy, is an enormous size but is still agile. But we don't just have to watch out for him on Tuesday," he said.

BundesligaRobert LewandowskiErling HaalandHansi FlickBorussia DortmundBayern Munich
