Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich players agree to pay cut till 'end of season'

Bayern currently remain on the top spot with a seven point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.  

Bayern Munich players agree to pay cut till &#039;end of season&#039;
Image Credits: Twitter/@FCBayernEN

Players of defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have accepted a salary cut which will last until the "end of the season" to help the club through the ongoing crisis caused due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is very satisfying to see that our team understands the situation and will again give up part of their salary until the end of the season," club president Herbert Hainer told German daily Bild on Saturday.

In April, the Bayern squad had taken a 20 per cent reduction in salary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern currently remain on the top spot with a seven point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga resumed on May 16 behind closed doors and is slated to end on to end on June 27. The season was interrupted mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed more than 3.6 lakh lives across the globe.

Bayern MunichBorussia DortmundBundesligafootball
