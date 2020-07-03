Bayern Munich sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City in five-year deal

FC Bayern Munich have announced that they have roped in forward Leroy Sane from Manchester City in a five-year deal, that will keep him with the Bundesliga club until at least June 2025.

Munich issued an official statement to confirm the signing of Sane and revealed that the 24-year-old will begin his preparation with the club for the upcoming season in Munich next week.

Welcoming Sane to the German club, FC Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that the forward is an outstanding footballer who has shown his capibilities in the past few years.

"We’re very happy to welcome Leroy Sané to FC Bayern. He is an outstanding player who has proven his qualities over the past few years, especially in the national team. Our goal is to gather the best German players at FC Bayern and the signing of Leroy emphasises this goal. I would like to congratulate Hasan Salihamidžić on successfully concluding the transfer,"Bayern Munich official website quoted Rummenigge as saying.

Sane, on the other hand, said that Bayern Munich is a great club with big goals and, therefore, he could not wait to train with the team and face new challenges.

“FC Bayern is a great club with big goals - and these goals suit me as well. I'm looking forward to the new challenge and can't wait to train with the team. I know Hansi Flick from the U21 national team, we had a very good relationship there. I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority," Sane said.

Born on January 11, 1996, Sane began his football career with SG Wattenscheid 09, where he played from 2001 to 2005.He then featured for FC Schalke 04 (2005-2008) and Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2008-2011).

Subsequently, Sane once again joined Schalke 04 as the then 15-year-old and played for them for three more years.

The striker made his Bundesliga debut with the same team in 2014 and scored 13 goals in his first regular professional season.

He moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and became English champion with the club in 2018 and 2019, FA Cup winner, and won three League Cups and two Community Shields. Sane notched up a total of 39 goals in 135 competitive matches he played for City.

Besides this, Sane has also made 21 appearances for the German national team and scored five goals for them since making his debut in November 2015.