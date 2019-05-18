Bayern Munich win Bundesliga title for seventh successive season

Bayern Munich won a record-extending seventh consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 to finish two points ahead of rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians, who can secure a domestic double if they beat RB Leipzig in the German Cup final on May 25, have now won the German league title a record 29 times.

"It was no easy season by any means. What the team managed to achieve after a lot of criticism is significant. That is why I would like to thank them all," Bayern coach Niko Kovac told Sky.

With two points separating Bayern and Dortmund going into the final matchday, the Bavarians were in no mood for any mishaps.

In a dominant first half they went ahead with Kingsley Coman after four minutes and missed a bagful of chances to score again.

Frankfurt briefly levelled when Sebastien Haller stabbed in on the rebound in the 50th but their hopes of a top-four finish lasted only minutes with David Alaba and Renato Sanches netting for the hosts in the 53rd and 58th.

Veteran wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, both leaving the club, then came on as substitutes and scored Bayern`s fourth and fifth goals for a perfect farewell.

Frenchman Ribery, departing after 12 years, became the first player ever to win nine Bundesliga titles.

Bayern`s Robert Lewandowski was crowned the league`s top scorer for the fourth time with 22 goals.

Dortmund finished two points behind in second place on 76 after beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0. RB Leipzig, third, and fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen will join them in next season`s Champions League.

Gladbach, VfL Wolfsburg and Frankfurt will compete in the Europa League.