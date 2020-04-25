Bayern Munich's Philippe Coutinho undergoes ankle surgery

Bayern Munich star midfielder Philippe Coutinho has recently undergone a successful surgery to treat an ankle injury.

Confirming the news, the club released an official statement saying that the 27-year-old recently underwent an operation to get his loose joint fragments removed.

"On Friday, Philippe Coutinho underwent an operation on his right ankle, during which loose joint fragments were removed. The operation was a success,"Bayern Munich said.

The club further informed that midfielder will start his recovery programme within next 14 days.

"The Brazilian will begin his recovery programme in around 14 days," the statement added.

In August 2019, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich had signed Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on loan for the season. He has so far scored nine goals besides making eight assists in 32 appearances he made for Bayern so far.

While it is still remain unclear as to when Bundesliga will resume due to coronavirus pandemic, the German Football League (DFL) had earlier stated that it is hoping to restart the football league in the country on May 9 if it gets approval from the government.