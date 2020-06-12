Belgium occupy top spot, India at 108 in unchanged FIFA rankings

The Indian men's football team continued to remain at the 108th position as FIFA recently released an unchanged world rankings for the month of June.

India, who last played in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying clash against Oman in November 2019, have 1,187 points in their account.

The rankings have remained unchanged because international matches across the globe are at stanstill since March 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic that continues to threaten the world.

"Although club football has slowly restarted or been scheduled to restart in various leagues around the world, the spread of COVID-19 remains an obstacle to the staging of international matches. This has again affected the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, which remains unchanged," the FIFA said in an official statment.

Belgium continue to occupy top spot in the latest rankings with 1,765 points, followed by France and Brazil with 1,733 and 1,712 points, respectively.

England and Uruguay, who have 1,661 points and 1,645 points respectively, round off the top five.

Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top ten in the latest FIFA rankings.

Outside the top 10, nearly 200 teams are eagerly waiting to return to action and shake up their positions in the FIFA rankings.

India, coached by Igor Stimacof Croatia, are now slated to play in their next 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round game against Asian champions Qatar at home on October 8 in what would likely to be their first international fixture since game was distrupted due to COVID-19 crises.

India will then lock horns with Banglandesh and Afghanistan on November 12 and 17, respectively.

The Men in Blue were virtually knocked out of the race for a berth in the next round of the qualifiers after going down 0-1 against Iman. India have just three points from five matches to stand at the fourth position in Group E, with just Bangladesh standing below them in the five-team group.