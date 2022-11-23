Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch BEL vs CAN and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

At the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, the Group F matchup between the dominant European nation Belgium and Canada will take place on November 24. However, for Canada, who is playing in their first World Cup match in 36 years, it is all about "belief, not hope." For Belgium, their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener may be the last opportunity for many members of their "Golden Generation" to win a major tournament.

Since Belgium's manager Roberto Martinez's team lost both the Nations League finals and the Euro 2020 finals, there is now an enormous expectation on him to perform well. Martinez is seeking for some kind of magic on the pitch after being accused of not understanding how to win after Belgium was eliminated from the Nations League by France. On the other hand, Canada defied expectations to win the CONCACAF qualifying final group, securing it a spot in Qatar 2022 via automatic qualification. Jonathan Osorio, the team's midfielder, exudes confidence in his ability to spring shocks. John Herdman, a Canadian coach who was born in England, approaches each game with the mindset that anything is possible.

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Belgium vs Canada be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Belgium vs Canada will be played on Wednesday - 24 November at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Belgium vs Canada going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Belgium vs Canada will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Belgium vs Canada LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Belgium vs Canada will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Belgium vs Canada in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Belgium vs Canada can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Belgium vs Canada Predicted 11

Belgium XI (3-4-3): Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Debast; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, E Hazard

Canada XI (5-3-2): Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Steven Vitoria, K Miller, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio; David, Larin