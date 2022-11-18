Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match LIVE Streaming and Dream11: When and Where to Watch BEL vs EGT in India?

Belgium are set to take on Egypt in their final warm-up match ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar begins. Belgium have a very strong squad on paper but the players need some game time ahead of the World Cup as they could be a little bit rusty due to not getting enough time of the field with their respective clubs. Players like Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, and more will need some time to get back to their best shape for the FIFA World Cup 2022. (Follow LIVE Belgium vs Egypt HERE)

Checkout all the livestreaming details of Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up match below:

When will Belgium vs Egypt warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar going to be played?

Belgium vs Egypt warm-up match ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will Belgium vs Egypt warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar going to be played?

Belgium vs Egypt warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is going to be played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait.

Where can I watch the Belgium vs Egypt warm-up match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar?

The warm-up matches ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will not be televised in India. Fans can live-stream the action on Jio Cinema.

Where can I Live Stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up matches on Friday (November 18)?

The Live Streaming of warm-up games of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on Jio Cinemas.

BEL vs EGT My Dream11 team

Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Ahmed Hegazi, Timothy Castagne, Eden Hazard, De Bruyne (C), Yannick Carrasco, Trezeguet, Mohamed Salah (VC), Mitchy Batshuayi, M. Mohamed

Belgium vs Egypt predicted playing XI

Belgium: Courtois; Faes, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Hazard; Batshuayi

Egypt: El Shenawy; Gaber, Hegazi, Alaa, Hamdi; Ashour, Elneny, Hamada; Salah, M. Mohamed, Trezeguet