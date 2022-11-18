LIVE Updates | Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Kevin de Bruyne vs Mohamed Salah

Belgium are set to face Egypt in their final game ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Kevin de Bruyne and co will face Canada in their opening fixture of the 2022 World Cup in Group F. Belgium finished third in the last FIFA World Cup (2018) in Russia and will look to go all the way this time having such a star-studded lineup within their belt. Egypt on the other hand will play this fixture for pride as they failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 after they were beaten by Senegal in the third-round playoff final. Which means, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will miss out on the Qatar tournament and will watch it from home.

Belgium are the favourites to win this one with the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, and Thibaut Courtois in their lineup but they will surely not take Mohamed Salah and Egypt lightly. The Belgium vs Egypt clash will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Friday (November 18). The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will begin on Sunday (November 20).