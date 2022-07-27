Bengaluru FC squad arrived in the United Kingdom on July 24 to participate in the Next Generation Cup, 2022 hosted by the Premier League. The tournament is part of the longstanding partnership between Premier League and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to support the development of football in India.

Notably, Bengaluru FC's Next Generation Cup 2022 campaign will start with a fixture against Leicester City on Wednesday (July 27) in London, England.

The eight-team Next Generation Cup features five Premier League club youth teams and one academy side from South Africa alongside two Indian Super League (ISL) teams Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The teams will be divided into two groups and play their first match on July 27 in London and the Midlands.

The youth squads of the two ISL clubs had qualified to compete in the international tournament by virtue of finishing in the top two in the inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) held earlier this year.

During the tournament, the Premier League and its clubs will also provide knowledge-sharing workshops to best support the ISL clubs involved. In addition, it will provide a chance for young Indian footballers to experience playing in the UK and competing against academy sides from the most followed football league in the world.



Here are the details of Bengaluru FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Next Generation Cup 2022 football match:

When will Bengaluru FC vs Leicester City match be played?

Bengaluru FC vs Leicester City, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match will be played on Wednesday (July 27). This is a Group A match.

What is the kick-off time for Bengaluru FC vs Leicester City football match?

The kick-off time for Bengaluru FC vs Leicester City is 9:30 PM IST /5:00 PM BST.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Leicester City Next Generation Cup 2022 football match live?

Live streaming of Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match will be available on the official YouTube and Facebook pages of Indian Super League and Bengaluru FC.