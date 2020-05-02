Born May 2, 1975: David Beckham, former English footballer

Former England footballer David Beckham, who represented the national team between 1996 and 2009, was born on this day in 1975.

As Beckham turned 44 on Saturday, countless fans took to social media to extend birthday greetings to the former Manchester United player.

On the occassion of Beckham's birthday, fans took to Twitter and left no stone unturned to express their love for him.

Sharing a picture of Beckham, a Twitter user extended his greetings to one of the stylish player he has ever seen.

"Happy Birthday #DavidBeckham. One of the Most stylish player I have ever seen.Happy 45th birthday. A true legend," he tweeted.

Another user shared a video of Beckham from a match and wrote, ".@manutd Happy Birthday David Beckham, 45 Today. A True Manchester United Legend. A Real Number 7, In A Red Shirt,Won 13 Trophies, 265 Apps and 62 goals.#manutd #mufc #becks #utfr #MUFC_Family #DavidBeckham."

A Twitter user named Ajuljith extended his warm greetings to Beckham by saying that this footballer had made him the fan of the England team.

"The one made me an #Englandfootball team fan.Happy birthday #davidbeckham. Becks," the tweet said.

"My love for him is never gonna change,I started playing football and my first and last idol was this man. My only dream is to meet him once. I am still crazy fan of you @DavidBeckhamRp_A happy birthday legend @davidbeckham172#DavidBeckham," another Twitter user said.

Beckham began his professional football career with Manchester United in 1993 and went on to make 265 appearances for the Premier League club besides scoring 62 goals.

In 1994, he moved to Preston North End where he made just five appearances in one year before switching to Real Madrid. Beckham appeared in 116 matches for Madrid between 2003 and 2007 and 98 matches for LA Galaxy from 2007 to 2012.

In May 2013, Beckham had announced that he would hang up his boots at the end of that year's French football season. Beckham finished his playing career with Paris Saint-Germain after making 10 appearances for the side in 2013.

Besides this, he has also played for the national sidee between 1996 and 2009 and made 115 appearances for them.