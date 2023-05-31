Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Named Bundesliga Player Of The Season 2022-23

19-year-old Borussia Dortmund player Jude Bellingham has been named Bundesliga Player of the Season for his incredible campaign in season 2022/23. Bellingham's season may not have ended as he would have wanted, but he still enjoyed a fantastic year as his team Borussia Dortmund fell short of lifting the Bundesliga title after a draw against Mainz in the title decider match. If Dortmund would have won against Mainz they would have secured the Bundesliga title.

However, Jude Bellingham's individual performance didn't go unnoticed as he was awarded the best player of the Bundesliga season 2022/23.

The award is a well-deserved honour for the midfielder, who played a crucial role in BVB's title bid this season. Bellingham made 31 appearances for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga over the course of the season. The England born scored, 14 goals and provided seven assists in 42 matches.

Bellingham won more duels than any other player in the Bundesliga this season (482) and also covered more distance than any of his teammates (322 km). At the age of 19, he became the youngest-ever captain of Borussia Dortmund.

According to Borussia Dortmund's official website, Jude Bellingham said, "Every year or half year that I've played at the club, my responsibility in the team has increased. I have to continue to be everywhere on the pitch and try my best to contribute going forwards and backwards and try and control games, try to dominate the midfield."

He added, "My teammates, the coaches and the staff have helped me to develop, I came to the club as a talented lad, but I have added elements to my game that have taken it to the next level and I think that's down to them, mainly."

He concluded by saying, "I have put the work in, but it's them (team members) that have put me in the environment to make it happen. They have added a kind of leadership side to my game too, I want my teammates to see that I'm always doing everything I can to make sure we win. If we lose a game, I'm the worst person."

There are speculations that Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have already struck a deal worth Pound 108 million (USD 133 mn), with Pound 87 mn (USD 107.4 mn) guaranteed and a further Pound 21 mn (USD 26 mn) in performance-related add-ons.